Name Released of Woman Who Set Fire to Tent With a Man Inside

UPDATE 5/23/23 11:30 a.m.

The Grand Traverse County Prosecutor says Tabitha Dunlop has been charged with second-degree arson, as well as possession of a taser.

Officers discovered that Dunlop had poured gasoline on a campfire and up onto a tent with a man inside after several calls came in about a possible wildfire.

The fire was put out, and the man was able to escape uninjured. Dunlop will be back in court on June 1.

5/19/23 3:50 p.m.

A woman was arrested for arson after police say she apparently tried to burn a man alive in his tent.

Several 911 calls came in on Thursday night around 11 p.m. about a possible wildfire near the Women’s Trail in Traverse City.

Firefighters quickly contained and put out the fire, which had destroyed a campsite. Police say the victim who was camping there, a 38-year-old man, was able to escape without being injured.

Officers say the 40-year-old woman poured gasoline onto the campfire and on the tent while the man was inside, then fled the scene. She was caught and charged with arson and possession of a taser that was found in her backpack during the arrest.