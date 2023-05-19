Leelanau County Historic Preservation Society Rehabilitates 120-Year-Old Poor Farm Barn

Next Saturday, May 27, will be an exciting day for Leelanau County.

The community will get a chance to see the newly rehabilitated historic Poor Farm Barn. The barn has stood over 120 years thanks to the care from the community.

Laurel Jeris from the Leelanau County Historic Preservation Society joins us to talk about the rehab project and Saturday’s big event.

The event is happening at the barn from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can find more information here.

The Leelanau County Historic Preservation Society, formed in 2017 as a nonprofit to save a barn, has a much larger challenge – to identify and facilitate preservation and rehabilitation of historic structures throughout the county.