Lavender Hill Farm in Boyne City Is Gearing Up for Their Busy Season

While the peak season for Lavender isn’t until July, the team at Lavender Hill Farm is working hard to prepare for their busy season that awaits.

To start off another season, the farm recently opened a brand new building that serves as the boutique to feature lavender products from the farm and products from local artisans of Northern Michigan. Julie McBee gives us an insight into the new store.

The Lavender Hill Farm doesn’t just do farming, they also hold lots of events throughout the summer for community members to enjoy. Many of the events feature concerts while others include yoga classes, crafts, and even weddings. Trisha Lockman, the Event Director told us more.

Agriculture Director Kaitlin McHenry guided us through the farming process of the Lavender and when it will be at its peak. She also shared some fun facts about the plant like how it is known to be a desert plant and that the Lavender Hill Farm has 30 different Lavender types. The peak season for the plant starts in July, and that’s when people from the community can head to the farm to pick their very own bushel of Lavender.

The Lavender Hill Farm Annual Plant Sale kicks off this weekend and runs from May 19 through May 21 and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lavender Hill Farm in Boyne City - The Four, Pt.1