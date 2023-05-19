Long Lake Family Escapes House After Garage Fire

A Grand Traverse County family is safe this morning after their garage attached to their Long Lake house caught fire.

At 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Long Lake Fire Rescue - along with several other departments - were dispatched to the fire on North South Long Lake Road.

The Long Lake Fire Department says they were able to get everyone out of the house safely, including pets.

The garage sustained heavy damage, while the house was only lightly damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.