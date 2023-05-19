Delay in Construction at Union Street Bridge Will Impact National Cherry Festival

Due to a delay in construction at the Union Steet Bridge in Traverse City, parades and races at this year’s Cherry Festival are going to look a little different.

Construction on the bridge was originally to be completed at the end of June, but it’s been pushed back to the end of July. This means some of this year’s festivities will need to be rerouted.

The Cherry Royale and Community Royale Parades have been taking the same route for decades, but that will all change this year with the delay in construction. Despite having to make some minor tweaks, the Director of the National Cherry Festival, Kat Paye, says she’s still expecting a great year.

Advertisement

“The Consumers Energy Community Royale and the DTE Foundation Cherry Royale Parade won’t change. They’re going to be amazing, just maybe where you view it might change slightly,” Paye says.

She says the length and size of the parade will remain the same.

“Coming down Front the staging of the parade will stay the same, and now we’re just working on where it will finish and de-stage,” Paye says

Along with the parades, the Cherry Kids Fun Run and Cherry Mile will also need to be rerouted. However, they expect the Festival of Races to be unaffected. City Clerk Benjamin Marentette says a delay in materials is among the reasons for the holdup.

Advertisement

“Because there’s some non-public utility infrastructure that’s part of that bridge that has to remain in place during construction it’s created additional complexities,” Marentette explains.

The bridge will stay closed until the end of July, which is expected to not just impact the Cherry Festival, but downtown businesses as well. The director of Government Relations at Traverse Connect, Henry Wolf, says he’s glad the bridge is getting fixed, but can’t help but feel concerned.

“There are certainly concerns especially during such a busy month, and Traverse Connect is constantly monitoring the situation to make sure we can mitigate any of that impact,” Wolf says.

The city and the Cherry Festival hope to have a new route for the parades and races figured out in the next couple of weeks.

Advertisement

“We started early on talking to the parade committee looking at the different logistical pieces,” Paye says. “They’ve come up with a great plan, we’re very excited about it, and we’ll be glad to tell the public very soon.”



