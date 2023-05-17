What to Know About the Local Impact as Debt Ceiling Approaches

What to Know as the Debt Ceiling Approaches

As Americans sit by and watch the debt ceiling debate continue in Washington D.C., they are left to wonder what will happen if leaders don’t reach an agreement.

“There is no question in my mind that the debt ceiling will get raised,” said Alex Cartwright, economics professor at Ferris State University.

Not many people think this will be an issue in the coming weeks, but if Congress and the White House do not come to an agreement to raise the debt ceiling, it will fall onto the Treasury Department to pay the nation’s bills with less money.

“That’s right, they would have to decide what bills get paid and which do not,” said Cartwright.

The United States owes more money than they have right now. The debt ceiling is the limit they are allowed to borrow. It is self imposed, and if the government doesn’t borrow more, they either have to make more or spend less and that means cuts.

“They could reduce all payments by 25%,” said Cartwright. “That’s something like cutting Social Security benefits by 25%, cutting 25% from Medicare, Medicaid, etc.”

That’s where the political posturing stands right now with neither side coming up with solid plans to reduce spending already allocated.

“I don’t see either party coming out and saying that they want to cut spending,” said Cartwright. “Nobody’s talking about cutting Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid and there’s 46% of spending right there.”

The cuts to these services are not the only pinch Americans will feel.

“Because this has never been done, it’s making some people increasingly nervous,” said Cartwright.

Any sort of uncertainty when it comes to money, sends ripples through the stock market.

“We just don’t know, and there’s no good option here,” said Cartwright. “That kind of uncertainty will absolutely manifest itself in volatile financial markets.”

That impact on the market could start before they hit the deadline. Even if they know a deal will be made, sooner is better than later.

“They’re going to raise the debt ceiling again,” said Cartwright. “They’ve done it 78 times since 1960. It’s kind of a mystery why we even have the ceiling.”