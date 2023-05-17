Traverse City Allowing Contract Between Fire Department and Cherry Capital Airport to Expire

A near 20-year between Traverse City and Cherry Capital Airport will be coming to an end this summer. The agreement gave the airport fire and rescue services provided by the city’s fire department.

However, due to the city and airports growth, along with staffing problems at the fire department, the city is letting the contract expire June 30.

The Traverse City Fire Department has been protecting the Cherry Capital Airport since it opened in 1948. The contract that the city is letting expire was from November of 2003. Traverse City Fire Chief Jim Tuller says they will still respond to the airport if they need assistance.

Cherry Capital Airport’s CEO Kevin Klein says they’ll be working to bid out services for other public or private providers. Klein says although he’s sad to see them go, it won’t change services at the airport.

“This will not impact any flights at the airport,” Klein states. “We will continue the services in operations as normal.”

The city and Cherry Capital Airport had been working towards renewing the contract for several months, but found it wasn’t in the city’s best interest.

“[City Officials] did indicate that they wanted to continue to do the service, but they also shared with us their challenges for hiring new employees,” Klein admits.

Chief Tuller says the airport has outgrown what the fire department can handle and says it may be in everyone’s best interest if they developed their own fire department internally.

“Then we’ll have another partner to work with in Grand Traverse County. We’ll have mutual aid with them as we do with all the other fire departments in the county.”

The contract ends June 30.



