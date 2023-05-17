Planning Commission Hopes to Bring More Housing Variety to Traverse City, Hosts Open House

One of the Traverse City Planning Commission’s goals of 2023 is to expand housing options in the city, and on Tuesday officials with the planning commission spoke with the public about a possible path forward.

The planning commission hosted an open house to unveil proposed small zoning changes and hear what the public thinks.

The goal of the proposed zoning changes is to add more housing variety, including one change that would allow a single-family home to add a dwelling unit.

The Chair of the Planning Commission, David Hassing, says they’ve spent the past three years coming up with the proposed changes and hopes the changes will bring more people to Traverse City.

“We hope that citizens will take advantage of these zoning changes and will infill and bring more people into Traverse City,” Hassing says. “We want to hear and craft these zoning changes that respects Traverse City and does right by the community we all love.”

The planning commission will evaluate all the feedback they received Tuesday before presenting the final proposed zoning changes to the city commission.