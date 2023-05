The Cherry Republic is right in heart of the Cherry Capital of the World, Traverse City.

The shop serves homemade ice cream, fresh cherry pies, and has sample stations for you to try!

Not only do they have fresh sweets, but there is a tasting room for you to try their cherry wines and hard ciders.

Our On the Road crew, Braulis and Tyler are there behind the scenes getting a closer look.

MTM On The Road: Homemade Ice Cream and Cherry Pie at the Cherry Republic-6:45