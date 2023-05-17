Keep Smokey Bear Happy By Recognizing Fire Weather

Temperatures are warm, and it hasn’t rained in a while, so the concern for fire danger is high. You may have seen the signs with Smokey Bear standing outside your local DNR office letting you know the level of danger.

The levels (low, medium, high, very high, extreme) are determined by looking at the weather conditions, predicted forest conditions (meaning potential fuels like dry underbrush) and even topographic factors (open farmland vs. forest).

Since the weather plays a big role in whether or not a fire can easily start and spread quickly, let’s break down exactly what those conditions are.

When forecasting fire weather, the National Weather Service, U.S. Forest Service and other local and federal agencies work together by looking at several variables. The main meteorological combination considered is relative humidity, wind speeds and temperatures.

Relative humidity (RH) and temperature are considered because of their relationship. RH is the amount of moisture that the air holds, and is related to the air temperature. An RH of 35% when the air temperature is in the 40s has more moisture than when the RH is 35% and the temperature is in the 70s. The warmer the air, the more moisture the air can hold. So the lower the RH value during warm temperatures, the drier the air is.

For example, on May 15, the RH values were in the teens, while the temperatures were in the uppers 60s and low 70s. That’s really dry!

May 15 Relative Humidity

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that 45% RH and less is when fire weather becomes a concern.

Next are wind speeds. If the wind is blowing at all, this can increase the fire danger and chances for any fires to spread. Wind not only plays a role in spreading a fire, but they help distribute moisture in the air. When the air is already dry, winds can take away even more moisture through evaporation and lifting any moisture away from the surface, leaving vegetation dry.

Gusty winds can cause dangerous conditions during fire weather days. Any fires that start will spread quickly.

By looking at those things, forecasters, forest service workers and fire management staff are able to determine the likelihood of a wildfire starting, how quickly it can spread and take measures to prevent fires from starting.

When the weather conditions reach a certain point to indicate fire weather, that is when fire weather watches and red flag warnings are issued by the weather service. Even when fire danger is high, a fire weather alert may not be issued.

How do wildfires start and how can I prevent them?

Some fires start on their own by having enough dry fuel and heat from the sun. Other ways fires can start in severe dry weather are lightning strikes, sparks from cars and trucks and other machinery, cigarette butts and sparks from campfires/bonfires.

Spring and summer starts a typical “wildfire season” because the dead leaves, grass and brush is so dry. The snow that melts early in the spring gets soaked up quickly and evaporated into the air, leaving the ground very dry.

Fire Safety

As vegetation greens, it is less likely to catch on fire, but lack of precipitation still causes some areas to be threatened by fires, such as near forests. Forests still have brush and litter such as dead leaves.

It is also good to remember that even when fire danger is low, you should still practice fire safety.

