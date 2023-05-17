iCan Shine, iCan Bike Camp Teaching People with Disabilities how to Ride a Bike

People with disabilities are spending time at the Midland iCan Shine, iCan Bike camp.

For most people, Monday was their first time trying to ride a bike. By Friday, they will be riding on two wheels all by themselves.

“Typically, individuals with disabilities have a harder time learning to ride a bike. Often they have lower tone, so it’s harder for them to pedal their steering in balance,” said Kaitlyn Schmidt, Floor Supervisor at iCan Shine.

The iCan Shine, iCan Bike is a non-profit traveling around the U.S. and Canada during the spring and summer.

“On Monday, when they came in, they started on a roller that looked like a rolling pin, equal circumference all the way around,” explained Schmidt. “Part of my role is we look how they’re doing on the roller, and as the week goes on, they taper, creating that imbalance and instability of what it would be like on two wheels.”

The non-profit, The Arc of Midland, brought the camp to the area thanks to a $10,000 donation from the Midland Area Community Foundation.

“The Arc of Midland kind of has a goal to help people with disabilities gain confidence and help advocate for themselves,” said Amanda Davis, summer intern for the Arc of Midland.

Carson Bertin and Daniel Wenner are two of the participants in the camp.

“I’m biking here, at the bike camp,” said Carson Bertin.

“We are doing some laps, and I know how to ride a bike,” added Daniel Wenner.

But these participants are doing so much more than just learning how to ride a bike. They’re also gaining confidence in themselves.

“When they look to their when they get on the two-wheel bikes on Wednesday and say, look, mom, I am doing it, it truly melts my heart every time,” said Schmidt.

Twenty-eight people are participating in the iCan Bike Camp in Midland.

iCan Shine says they’ve successfully taught 30,000 people with disabilities how to ride a bike since starting the organization in 2007.