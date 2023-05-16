Pat Rickley Retires as Mackinac Bridge Toll Attendant After 30 Years

For three decades, Pat Rickley has been an icon at the Mackinac Bridge.

The 59-year-old is a toll attendant with such a charismatic personality that once you meet him, it’s hard to forget him.

This coming Saturday will be his last day at the Mackinac Bridge as he heads towards retirement.

He’s spent the last 3 decades collecting tolls, and handing out plenty of laughs and smiles.

“I used to not look at people. Then I learned to look at people and talk to people. That was my job. And of course, take their money. I just throw a little bit of this and that in there, to brighten their day,” said Rickley.

With unforgettable one liners that have turned him into a bridge icon.

“Somebody will throw something at you and makes you giggle. I can tell you some stories, but they aren’t fit for TV,” joked Rickley.

Now, Pat is calling it a career.

“I just enjoy the people. That is why you are here in the first place. Thirty years on my legs, takes their toll on the toll collector,” said Rickley.

But not before a few more tolls and a lot more laughs and smiles.

“And if you see me on the side of the road walking, honk your horn and wave at me buddy,” Rickley told one driver.