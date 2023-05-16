Our Brother’s Keeper Shelter Hoping to Build a New Facility

Our Brother’s Keeper Shelter in Big Rapids hopes to build a new facility.

Executive Director Nicole Alexander says the shelter is in desperate need of more space.

Through the American Rescue Plan Act, the shelter received $500,000 from Mecosta County, but the shelter would cost about $2 million to build.

The new shelter would include more beds for residents, a dining room and educational classrooms to teach budgeting and parenting classes.

Tessa Horn lives at the shelter.

Horn says the shelter has helped her escape an abusive situation and create a better life for her children.

“People look at it like it’s just a place to sleep. It’s a place to help you get back on your feet. But if you really sit back and you really watch and accept the help they’re trying to give you, then it’s more like having a family,” said Tessa Horn.

“I’ve been in this field for 14 years, and I’ve never seen such intense need. Our waitlists are so long, and we’re just trying to accommodate those that were serving in the best way that we can. Still, we really need the space to do so,” explained Nicole Alexander, Executive Director for Our Brother’s Keeper Shelter.

Our Brother’s Keeper Shelter is working to secure more funding through other avenues like grants.

They serve Mecosta, Osceola, Lake and Newaygo counties.