Northern Michigan Cycling Group Gives Thousands in Grants

A Northern Michigan cycling organization is handing over some serious cash to help support bicycling in the area.

The Cherry Capital Cycling Club out of Traverse City is awarding 10 grants to local organizations in the area.

The grants, totaling more than $28,000, are aimed at making a better, safer place to ride bikes in the community.

Cherry Capital Cycling Club Treasurer and Chairman of the Grants Committee, Al Bonney, said the grants will go to things like bike racks, first aid kits, bike tool kits, trail maintenance, safety, and signage, among many other bike related projects.

“The money we make from them gets given back to the community to further our mission, which is really pretty simple, and that is to promote biking as part of a healthy lifestyle. I mean, that’s really all we’re trying to do,” said Bonney.

The Cherry Capital Cycling Club has donated more than $400,000 in grants since 2000 to support the region.