Mid-Michigan Honor Flight Takes Off for Extended Stay In Washington, D.C.

Three times a year, Mid-Michigan Honor Flight takes local veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials dedicated to their service.

One of those trips took off on Tuesday with service members from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Every Mid-Michigan Honor Flight is special, but this one is even more so. Instead of going there and coming back in one day, veterans will get to stay in the D.C. area overnight. Their trip will take them to the Marine Corps memorial, the Korean and Vietnam War memorials, the World War II memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

Mid-Michigan Honor Flight President Bob Green has been going on these trips since 2014 and says he never tires of the joy and healing it brings to veterans.

“I’ve had numerous occasion where Vietnam veterans came up to me afterwards and told me, ‘Thank you for helping me heal. This was a healing experience.’ One guy told me ‘I didn’t know that I had this wound that needed to be healed,’” said Green.

9&10′s Adam Bartelmay and photojournalist Josh Monroe got to travel with the veterans and will bring you special coverage throughout the day Wednesday and Thursday.