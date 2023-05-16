Ludington Police Need Your Help to Find Missing, Possibly Stolen Boat

Missing Monark boat last seen on May 1

Ludington Police need your help finding a missing and possibly stolen boat. It was last seen on May 1 around 5 p.m.

Officers say it was taken from the Reith Riley sand dock. It was purchased by Viking Marine Construction in April, but may still be registered to Luedtke Engineering.

It’s a 20-foot Monark with a black hull and white pilot house. It has the word “VIKING” on the pilot house in black letters, and a gray outboard motor. The hull ID number is MAKZ43080976.

If you have any information, please contact the Ludington Police Department at 231-843-3425.