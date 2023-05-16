Grant Me Hope: Matthew

This week we introduce you to Matthew, a 14-year-old creative kind hearted boy looking for his forever home.

Matthew is in the eighth grade and loves to joke around and laugh. He loves videos, especially Super Mario Brothers, and watching cartoon movies. His favorite cartoon movie is Looney Tunes.

Matthew says he loves to skateboard, but he doesn’t know any tricks yet.

Matthew does have siblings, and it’s important that he can remain in contact with them.

He would do best with a single female parent who is experienced and trauma-informed, and also be the only child in the home.

For more information about Matthew and the adoption process, click here.