Workers Quarantined After Mercury Spill at Clare Co. Post Office

Seven people are in isolation after a mercury spill at a post office in Northern Michigan.

Emergency officials say it happened around 9 a.m. Monday at the Lake Station Post Office near US-10 in Garfield Township, Clare County. They say a worker noticed the mercury spill as they were loading up the mail.

Five postal workers were immediately isolated, and two workers from a nearby convenience store are in isolation after postal workers stopped into the store. A home nearby was also evacuated. No one is exhibiting symptoms of exposure so far. They are being monitored onsite, rather than risking exposure to others at a hospital.

No other injuries were reported, and officials say there is no danger to the public. They are currently trying to figure out who sent the package of mercury in the mail and where it was headed.

Officials say it appears to have been shipped from a hub in the Detroit area. The incident remains under investigation.