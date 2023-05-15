‘Put The Phone Down’ Michigan Expands Distracted Driving Laws

Put your phones down. Michigan will soon have much stricter rules against phone use while driving.

Right now, texting and driving is illegal for all drivers. For teens, or people with Level 1 or 2 licenses all phone use is against the law. Now with a new bill package, that will expand to all drivers.

“I can tell you that Kelsey is dancing in heaven right now,” said Bonnie Raffaele, distracted driving advocate from Sault Ste. Marie. “Because we finally got the phones at least out of the hands.”

Raffaele lost her 17-year-old daughter Kelsey in a car accident in 2010. Kelsey was driving and on the phone. Police ruled the cause to be her distracted driving.

Right then, Bonnie made it her goal to end phone use by drivers.

“Our senator said that it wouldn’t fly, so we should try and concentrate on getting what we could get done and that was the teens,” said Raffaele. “But it’s always been my desire to have everybody. Sorry people, but I want everyone’s phones down.”

A decade after the Kelsey’s Law went into effect, drivers of all ages will be held to the same standard.

“I watch and I yell at them from my truck, put your phone down!” said Raffaele, “I’ve seen more people using their phones in the last few years than before and that scares me.”

Starting on June 30, drivers cannot hold or use a mobile electronic device. Drivers will not be able to text, watch or record videos or post to social media. Even calls will have to be hands-free, through the car or on speaker phone.

The only exceptions are on-duty first responders and if drivers are using their phone for a single tap, like ending or starting a call.

Raffaele is very excited for this step but wanted even more.

“I don’t care if the car is talking to you or your phone is talking to you, you’re still distracted,” said Raffaele.

She says she would like phones mandated to be put away and out of sight and never be touched.

“Will we ever make it to that point where we can’t whatsoever? Probably not,” said Raffaele.

This is all contingent on Governor Gretchen Whitmer signing the bills but she has stated she will.