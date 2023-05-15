Michigan Officials Searching for Man Accidentally Released from Prison

Christopher Bibbs Jr.

The Michigan Department of Corrections and law enforcement authorities said Monday they are continuing the search for Christopher Bibbs Jr., who was incorrectly released from a county jail in Ohio.

Bibbs, who is serving a 4–10-year prison sentence for carjacking out of Wayne County, was taken to jail in Warren County, Ohio, because he was needed in court there.

The department was notified on March 23 that the county jail had incorrectly released him shortly after 2 p.m. that day and he was allowed to leave the jail on foot.

The MDOC Absconder Recovery Unit and its Intelligence Unit immediately began to work the case, along with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service. Since he was released, a series of efforts were undertaken to locate Bibbs, including working with his family. The department is now seeking the public’s help in locating him. Bibbs is believed to be in the Detroit area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bibbs, or who may have seen him, is urged to call 911 or the 24-hour tip hotline at 1-844-362-8477.

Bibbs is 21 years old and has a tattoo on his left forearm that reads “only the strong survive.” He is 5′10′' and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

People should not approach Bibbs if they see him and should contact law enforcement immediately.



