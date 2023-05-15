Mecosta County Habitat for Humanity Fulfills Veteran’s Wish

Usually, Mecosta County Habitat for Humanity builds a home from the ground up for a family in need, but a little over a year ago, they got donated a house with just one wish.

Vern and Yolanda Lyons lived in the home. Vern Lyons was a Vietnam Veteran.

“Vern had a lot of what the typical Vietnam veterans had. He had Agent Orange problems and all that stuff, and he passed away,” said Lisa Barnum, Community outreach director at Mecosta County Habitat Humanity.

“Yolanda Lyon’s health began to fade as well, and there was a situation with a tree falling on the house, and it became a project too large for her to take on, on her own,” explained Barbara Seabolt, Executive Director of Mecosta County Habitat for Humanity.

So Yolanda Lyon’s donated the house to the Mecosta County Habitat for Humanity with a wish. It goes to a veteran.

“We gutted it. We did everything,” said Barnum. “We repaired their roof because there was a tree that had fallen and didn’t make it up to par for anybody to come in.”

They were able to fulfill Yolanda Lyon’s wish. A Marine Corps. Veteran Charles Alexander and his wife bought the home.

“I was ecstatic, I knew they were going to put a veteran in this home, but I didn’t expect it to be at first,” said Charles Alexander.

Mecosta County Habitat for Humanity says Yolanda Lyon is smiling from heaven, knowing a veteran will be in the home.

The money Mecosta County Habitat for Humanity received from the home goes right back into programs to help the community.