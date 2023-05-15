Local Couple Celebrates 40 Years of Love and Happiness

On May 14, John and Barbara Peters celebrated 40 years of marriage.

What’s the key to their long-lasting relationship? Well, as they put it, “love and devotion to each other. It helps to have common interests. Having the love of church members. Always being there for each other and complimenting each other.”

John and Barbara met at General Motors Truck & Bus in the 1980s and have two children, five grandchildren, and recently welcomed their first great-grandchild. The couple retired to Traverse City in 1996 because they loved the area, in particular Jellystone Park.

With a lot of common interests such as a love for dogs, John and Barbara ran a 4H dog club for 20 years, teaching young people how to train and compete with dogs. Both are members of the Grand Traverse Kennel Club and were awarded the Showmanship award in 2020. They have rescued 10 dogs since living in Traverse City, giving them loving home alongside another of John’s passions, sheepherding.

Join us all in wishing John and Barbara the happiest of anniversaries, and here’s to many more to come!

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 John & Barbara



