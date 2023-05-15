Last-Second Field Goal Delivers Gladwin its First State Championship

This article originally appeared on 9and10news.com on November 26, 2022.

The game was tied at 7-7 with five seconds left in the fourth quarter when kicker Treyton Siegert booted a 21-yard field goal to give the Flying G’s the lead with just two seconds left.

As the final score would indicate, it was a defensive battle from start to finish. Neither team was able to muster even 70 yards of offense in a scoreless first half of play. The Flying G’s had an opportunity to take the lead with a field goal late in the first half but ran a fake field goal play instead, and Siegert’s pass into the end zone fell incomplete.

Things opened up a little bit in the third quarter. Frankenmuth marched 90 yards in six plays and capped it off with a 2-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 Eagles.

Gladwin immediately responded, going 80 yards in four plays and finishing the drive with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Nick Wheeler to Kaden McDonald to tie the game up at seven.

After a trio of punts, the Flying G’s took possession on their own 22-yard line. A 43-yard connection from Wheeler to Lucas Mead got Gladwin into Frankenmuth territory, and a few plays later Siegert delivered the game-winning kick.

“I’d been thinking about that fake field goal that we ran earlier in the game, and how big of a role that could’ve played in the outcome of the game either way. And, you know, to have another opportunity, and it to not make me look very bad was unbelievable,” said Gladwin head coach Marc Jarstfer.

For the game, Gladwin (14-0) held Frankenmuth (13-1) to 199 yards of total offense while the Flying G’s racked up 225 yards of total offense.