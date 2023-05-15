Car Crash On I-75 in Roscommon Co. Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were injured and a girl was killed in a car crash that happened on I-75 Sunday.

On Sunday around 4:15 p.m., the Roscommon Sheriff’s Office says that a car lost control after tire delamination on I-75 south bound just south of the 227 entrance ramp. The car began to spin before rolling over several times.

They say that there was a family of six from Kalkaska inside of the car.

Advertisement

The sheriff’s office says that a 7-year-old kill was killed at the scene due to her injuries, while a 33-year-old female was transported to the nearest hospital before being flown to Sparrow Hospital and is listed in critical condition. They also say that a 10-year-old girl was transported to the nearest hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The other passengers, a 35-year-old man, a 10-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl, were not injured in the crash, according to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident remains under investigation and there is no further information being released at this time.