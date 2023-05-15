9&10 News Nominated for Several Emmy Awards, Including Best Newscast

9&10 News announced Monday that it has been nominated for several Emmy Awards, including Best Newscast.

The station is the only one to earn a nomination for Best Newscast, making it a foregone conclusion that 9&10 News will win. The nominated newscast was for coverage of the Gaylord tornado last May.

In addition, David Lyden and Josh Monroe are nominated for their Unsolved series in the News Crime/Justice category. This is the second year in a row they have been nominated for this series, and in 2022, the duo took home the award.

Monroe also is nominated for his story Island of the Forgotten in the News Historical/Culture category.

“This is a huge accomplishment that everyone played a role in,” News Director Dan Firnbach said.

