Working Moms in Lansing: Balancing Politics and Motherhood

It’s a full time job being a mother. As it is being a politician at the state level and now more and more women are pulling double duty.

For generations most women had to choose between having a family and having a career. The balance of work life and home life can be a lot, especially when that work life is representing Michiganders with long nights and difficult decisions.

Moms in Lansing

“It’s really, really challenging while you’re a mother,” said Sen. Mallory McMorrow, of Royal Oak, “I know a lot of people who decided not to go for it because of the time constraints.”

Ask any politician about the stress and struggles of their job and they will most likely always mention family.

“You miss your family and you want to be home and so you look very forward to going home at the end of the week,” said Sen. Michele Hoitenga, of Manton.

If and when to start a family is a big decision for every woman and then how to fit that into your career or lifestyle.

“When I was running for the first time, there was a woman who asked me if I had kids how many I was planning on having and when I was planning on having them,” said McMorrow, “She said I can’t vote for you because this isn’t a job for a mom, and that has really stuck with me ever since.”

McMorrow was just the second sitting senator to have a child while in office, the first being her colleague Senator Stephanie Chang. This is a very recent phenomenon.

“We didn’t have a leave policy when I was pregnant,” said McMorrow, “I took one anyway. I missed a lot of votes, but it is a lot of long nights and balancing.”

McMorrow’s daughter is now two and starting to realize what her mother does.

“My daughter loves this building. She calls it the ‘Beautiful Tower,’” said McMorrow.

While the day-to-day pressure may be less, being a public figure with older children brings a separate set of challenges. Hoitenga had two teenagers when she began her political career.

“It’s tough, it’s a tough gig right now and you really have to have that tough skin and be prepared and prepare your children,” said Hoitenga, “They’re going to see some negative things and they have to be ready for it.”

The top three offices in the state are held by mothers. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has two daughters in college. Attorney General Dana Nessel has twin sons, also in college. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is in a different stage, she had her son right before running for office.

“Being the mom of a six year old means I have to juggle more, balance more, but really constantly try to be present for him,” said Benson.

She gets the benefit of bringing him along to learn what she does at a crucial age.

“He’s excited to actually see what I do through the eyes of a six year old,” said Benson, “It’s been really fun to share, ultimately, this life of service with him.”

Each of these women say becoming a mom changed their perspective and experience and thus possibly their policy stance.

“It has made me eyes wide open to the child care crisis that we’re facing right now,” said McMorrow, “If it is this hard for me to find childcare, I can’t imagine how most people do it.”

“Knowing they’re watching me, I want to be a good example for them especially now that I’m a grandma,” said Hoitenga, “I’m hoping that I am in a position where I can shape a really good future.”

“It keeps you humble when you have to show up for a Zoom session and wipe the food off of your clothes,” said Benson, “It reminds you of the human aspect of this work, and having a kid in close contact with you at all times really helps bring it home on a regular basis.”

There is a current push for bills that will allow candidates to use campaign funds for childcare expenses while running for office. The idea being it would clear another hurdle for young moms interested in office.