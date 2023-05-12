Whitefish Point Begins New Three-Phase Property Upgrades

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) just announced that Whitefish Point will be getting a new look and a new parking lot.

“Not only will the parking be more streamlined, but we are also adding bike paths, new natural areas and coming next year a 2nd Assistant Keepers Quarters, adding to the historic look of Whitefish Point,” said GLSHS Content/Communications Director Corey Adkins.

GLSHS, along with the Seney National Wildlife Refuge and the Michigan Audubon Society, have been working together since 2015 to make this project a reality. Now, the parking lot redesign and resurfacing project is set to begin mid-May.

“Anyone who has visited Whitefish Point in June, July or August will know that the current parking areas are not sufficient to handle the traffic that is coming our way,” said GLSHS Executive Director Bruce Lynn. “It’s a three phase project, which will see the redesigned parking lot being resurfaced this year, and then the reconstruction of an historic Second Assistant Lighthouse Keeper’s Quarters and finally, a level of habitat restoration which will see Whitefish Point looking more like it did in the early years of the 20th century.”

You can get more information and updates on the project on the Shipwreck Society’s website.