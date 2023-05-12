One Injured, Two Arrested After Pick Up Truck Hits Quad in Ashland Township

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says that one man was hurt and two others arrested after a pickup truck hit a man on a quad in Ashland Township.

On Friday, deputies from the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car accident on South Bagley Avenue near West 128th Street where a pickup truck hit a quad and then left the scene.

While searching the area, deputies found the truck abandoned in the woods after it crashed. The sheriff’s office says that with the help of multiple K9 units, a 50-year-old man from Grant was found hiding in the woods. The man later admitted to driving the truck and he was taken into custody and lodged on numerous charges at the Newaygo County Jail.

Advertisement

Deputies say they also found a 38-year-old woman from Grand Rapids who is also lodged in the Newaygo County Jail on an outstanding warrant. Deputies say she wa the passenger in the pick up truck.

The 85-year-old man from Grant driving the quad was taken to the nearest hospital for his injuries.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the accident.

They were assisted by the Michigan DNR, Michigan State Police, Grant-Ashland Fire Department, Life EMS, Jerry’s Towing and Newaygo County Central Dispatch.