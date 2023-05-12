Man Killed While Working On Tractor at Charlevoix Co. Farm

Michigan State Police says a 73-year-old man was killed after being run over by his tractor in Charlevoix County.

Troopers were called to the farm in Melrose Township on May 11. They found James Sterly from Petoskey on the ground with numerous injuries.

His International tractor with a John Deere planter had crashed in the woods about 200 yards away.

Troopers found tools and a step stool near Sterly. They believe he was trying to start the machine when he was run over.

