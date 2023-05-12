Local Governments Adjust Budgets As Economic Concerns Rise

As concerns over the economy grow nationally, local governments are already feeling the pinch.

As inflation continues to rise, the cost for local infrastructure projects is also up. This has resulted in local governments like Traverse City to make some changes to their budget.

Traverse City’s Interim City Manager Nate Geizner says inflation and talent recruitment and retention has been a challenge for the city.

“Inflationary costs on [infrastructure projects] have gone up significantly. So basically, we can do fewer streets and we can do fewer sewer and water repairs,” Geizner acknowledges.

Despite their struggles, Geizner says people can still expect to see projects to improve streets and parks.

“I think the thing Traverse City is blessed with is we still have the resources available to stay consistent with [our] priorities,” Geizner admits.

Over the next fiscal year the city has a combined budget of around $70 million. Smaller communities like the Village of Mesick don’t have nearly the same budget leaving them in much difficult circumstances. Village Board President David Clous says the village has a budget of just $10,000.

“We have had to adjust our budget a little bit. We’re trying to operate on 11 mills which is not a lot especially when we do not have a large tax base behind it,” Clous explains.

He says they don’t want to raise taxes on residents so they are hoping funding from grants will help them keep up with road repairs and other infrastructure projects.

“It’s kind of a hard place to be at. We try to do the best we can with what we have to work with and try to keep everybody happy and healthy,” Clous says.

Geizner says Traverse City in the meantime will be taking a step back to evaluate and develop long term strategies for the future.