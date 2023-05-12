Explore Michigan with Influencer and Educator Alexis Dahl

Based in the Upper Peninsula, Alexis Dahl is a science communicator among, other things, spending much of her time exploring Northern Michigan. She shares her adventures on her YouTube Channel, while also sharing information and historic details about the places she visits.

She shares part of her latest video with us on the four, where she visits Belle Isle in Detroit. And you can learn all about the historic landmarks, including a marble fountain and a marble lighthouse!

Watch the full video here.

Find out more about Alexis here.