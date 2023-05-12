Crafting with the Katies: Mother’s Day Picture Vase (On a Budget!)

The Katies are back with one final Mother’s Day gift idea that you can DIY: a picture vase!

Even better, you can get most of your supplies from the Dollar Tree.

For this DIY, you’ll need:

Four 4x6 picture frames

Hot glue

Pictures your mom loves!

Floral foam

Faux flower picks

To make this picture vase, follow these steps:

Step one: Take the plastic wrapping off your picture frames, and put your photos in the frames.

Step two: Start gluing the edges of your frames together to make a box shape. Make sure you have each of your frames vertical, with the bottom facing down, so Mom can change the photos out if she wants!

Step three: Once you’ve secured your frames together, slide some floral foam in the middle of your vase.

Step four: Stick your flower picks into your floral foam, arranging them so they cover the inside of the vase.

And that’s it! This is a simple and easy craft that your Mom will appreciate this Mother’s Day!

If there’s a craft you’d like to see the Katies do, email them at katywashburn@9and10news.com and katiebirecki@9and10news.com.