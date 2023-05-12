Cheboygan County Has Confiscated About a Pound of Meth in Past 3 Months

Cheboygan County Sheriff Tim Cook said Friday that after a recent drug bust, the county has confiscated approximately a pound of meth - worth about $45,000 - from the streets over the last three months. At the same time, six people have been arrested, Cook said.

“This year, my deputies have made an impact on getting methamphetamine off the county streets. They are doing a fantastic job,” Cook said.

Cook said that most of the meth they are seeing in Northern Michigan is coming from downstate.

In the most recent arrest, Cook said that on May 10 at 9:17 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on Levering Road at I-75. Deputies found that a the driver and the passenger both had warrants for their arrest out of Detroit. Deputies then also found 2 ounces of methamphetamine with a street value of $5,700.

“Based on the deputies’ investigation, things were not adding up, so they had the Cheboygan County K-9 and the Straits Area Narcotics Team assist. The drugs were located and the driver arrested for possession with intent to deliver,” said Cook.

Cook said the investigation is ongoing.



