Alpena Airport and Combat Readiness Training Center Make Extensive Runway Repairs

More than $50 million in repairs and upgrades are coming to the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center and the Alpena County Regional Airport.

About $40 million will come from the National Guard Bureau, with another $12.5 million from Alpena County.

“This effort normally takes 5-10 years to accomplish, but given the urgency of the needed repairs, all entities joined forces to make this happen,” said Col. James Rossi, Alpena CRTC commander. The airport is shared by the county and the Combat Readiness Training Center.

Advertisement

Alpena CRTC is a part of the National All Domain Warfighting Center, which includes the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and other Michigan-based centers land, air and cyberspace training.

The project is planned out in three phases, a county repair phase followed by two NGB-funded phases, to allow the airport to stay open during most of the repairs. The work is expected to extend the life of the runway for 25 years.

Repairs on the interior runway and federally funded repairs on the runway’s north end are starting this spring. Repairs on the south end will happen spring to fall of 2024.

The project will rely heavily on local contractors from Northern Michigan including Pyramid Paving from Bay City, M&M Excavating from Gaylord, and a number of Alpena-based subcontractors.