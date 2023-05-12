7-Year-Old Escapes Kidnapper When Her Brother Shoots Slingshot at His Head and Chest

Michigan State Police said Friday that a 7-year-old girl escaped from a would-be kidnapper after her brother shot the stranger with a slingshot.

Troopers from the Alpena Post responded to a home in Alpena Township on May 10 for an attempted child abduction. They said that a 7-year-old girl was mushroom hunting in her backyard when an unknown male appeared from the woods.

The male grabbed the girl and held her mouth shut before a struggle ensued, and the girl was able to break free, troopers said.

The girl’s 14-year-old brother witnessed the assault and then shot the suspect with his slingshot in the head and chest.

State police released a description of the suspect, and he was located at a nearby gas station, they said. The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old male from Alpena.

The suspect had obvious signs of injury from the slingshot, with wounds to his head and chest, troopers said. He ultimately confessed to detectives that he planned on severely beating the victim, troopers said.

The juvenile suspect - who is being charged as an adult - was arraigned in the 88th District Court on May 11 on one count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, one count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of assault and battery.

His next court appearance is on May 17.