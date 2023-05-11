Run the Runway 5K Makes it Way Back to Cherry Capital Airport

You may have run a 5K before, but have you ever done it on an airport runway?

Well here’s your chance since the Run the Runway 5K is coming up on Saturday, May 20.

You’ll have the chance to hit the pavement of an actual closed down runway at Cherry Capital Airport.

The event raises money for Wings of Mercy, a program that offers free flights for people who have to travel for medical reasons but can’t afford the trip.

“We have a child that survived childhood cancer and I’ve made that trip. I’ve driven down to Devos like, man, if we beat this, I’m figuring out a way to get back and we beat it and a great way for us to give back is share our passion for aviation,” Steve Melvin, the TVC 5K Race Director, said.

If you want to register for the event and help raise money for a great cause, click here.