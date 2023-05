Memorial Day is just a few weeks away.

Memorial Weekend is a great time to get outdoors, fire up the grill and spend time with family and friends, but it’s about more than that. It’s also about our military members who paid the ultimate price to protect our country.

Many communities like Reed City hold parades to bring those ideas together.

Alanna McBee from the Reed City Chamber of Commerce is telling us more about how their Memorial Day parade honors and celebrates America and those who serve.