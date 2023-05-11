Northern Michigan Physicist Makes Time’s 100 Most Influential People

Andrea Kritcher (Blaise Douros - Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory)

Annie Kritcher is a nuclear engineer and physicist who works at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

She’s a Traverse City native and was just named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People.

Kritcher went to Traverse City Central High School and Northwestern Michigan College, where she studied engineering. She went on to complete her B.S. in nuclear engineering at the University of Michigan and an M.S. and Ph.D. at the University of California-Berkeley.

She’s been working at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory since 2012. As part of the National Ignition Facility team, Kritcher’s insights helped bring about the first-ever controlled fusion ignition in December 2022.

She joins us live on Good Day to talk about her achievement and recognition by Time.