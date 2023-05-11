MTM On The Road: Roast and Toast Cafe Celebrating 30 Years

Roast and Toast Cafe in Petoskey has been around since 1993.

The local cafe will be celebrating their 30th anniversary all next week with discounts on food and beverages, rotating specials and even a special Throwback Thursday for a blast from the past.

Not only will their be specials for the big celebration, but there will be special giveaways for their loyal customers.

Our On the Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler are in Petoskey learning all about their special celebration and what they have to offer.