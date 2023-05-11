Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month Reminders Motorcyclists - and other drivers - to Stay Alert

With great weather comes great responsibility, at least when it comes to getting out on the road.

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, a time to remind motorcyclists to stay alert and other drivers to be aware of motorcyclists too.

ABATE of Michigan is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving motorcyclist rights, promoting safe operating practices and raising motorist’s awareness of motorcycles in Michigan.

Nicole and Karen from ABATE of Michigan are here to tell us more about what their organization is doing for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.