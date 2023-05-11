Millions of Birds Migrating Back to Warmer Temperatures for Spring

The warmer temperatures are a definite sign of spring, but there’s another event that happens this time of year that also signals the start of the season.

And that’s the return of the birds.





Advertisement

Birds on Radar

Millions of birds migrate back to the warmer temperatures and new food sources each year, and this year more than 400 million birds are expected to migrate Wednesday and Thursday, along with 300 million predicted to migrate on Friday.

Most birds migrate at night for many reasons, including cooler temperatures and hiding from predators.

But that doesn’t stop bird watchers in the area from being excited for the return of our avian friends.

“The ones that are now just kind of now showing up are a lot of warblers. I saw a pine warbler other day, a black throated green warbler coming in. And my my coworker just said she had a whole list of warblers. So a lot of warblers are showing up now,” Steve Legerquist from the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy said.

Advertisement

Legerquist say other birds that he’s noticed showing up right now includes robins, a brown thrasher and meadowlarks.

And to make sure migrating birds get to their destination safely, you can follow these steps.

The biggest problem migrating birds face is light pollution, which confuses birds and makes them more likely to collide with buildings. An estimated 365 to 988 million birds die in collisions with building annually.

So you can help by turning off all non-essential lights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. during migration season, and close your blinds at night to reduce light.

Advertisement

But light pollution isn’t the only threat to birds, glass can also be an issue. Birds see glass as an invisible barrier, meaning they can fly into it at high speeds. So closing your blinds, applying fun, colorful window decals or using an external insect screen can all minimize collisions.

Finally, keep in mind what birds might be passing through your area.

Michigan migrants include the yellow warbler, the eastern kingbird and the scarlet tanager.

Get out a bird feeder and help them on their way.