MDOT Prepares for $2.5 Million Transportation Project in Grand Traverse County

Drivers are giving mixed reactions about a big construction project coming to a major road in Grand Traverse County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced a $2.5 million project that will improve road surfaces, extending their life, bring sidwalk ramps up to ADA disability standards and also make improvements to drainage.

The repaving of the road is starting next Monday in Traverse City on US-31 from Grandview Parkway to 10th Street, and it will also extend into Garfield Township from 14th Street to South Airport road.

The work is expected to take months, but MDOT says they are doing what they can to minimize the pain for drivers in the area.

“We expect to do the paving portion of the work that will be done at night. So in the evening and going through the night, and that is to reduce the disruption to traffic because it will require lane closures and flag control at intersections,” James Lake, Michigan Department of Transportation’s North Region Communications Representative, said.

For some Traverse City residents they are unfazed by the news.

“I’m not worried about delays, (it’s) par for the course,” Amy Peck, a Traverse City resident, said. “You just deal with it and take a lot of right turns. I drive through it and I wait. I’ll get there eventually.”

But for Traverse City residents like Inya Ammerman, she understands it’s necessary but says she’s not looking forward to it.

“I try to drive around it cause I don’t want to hit anybody,” Ammerman said.

While other area drivers are more optimistic, she says the roads get bad every year around this time, it’s just a part of living in Northern Michigan.

“It always does. I mean, anybody that visits northern Michigan in the summer should prepare for road work. So this happens every year. Every year. Every year I get mad. It’s beautiful weather,” Peck said.

The construction is expected to end Mid-July, and MDOT says they hope to have the repaving part of the project done before the Fourth of July holiday.



