Louie the Therapy Dog Making a name for Himself at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital

The Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital has a new employee bringing smiles to staff and patients.

He’s a lab retriever mix therapy dog named Louie.

“People often think of that as something that patients need, but our staff needs that too,” said Cristen Brandsma, COO and Chief Nursing Officer at Munson Cadillac and Manistee Hospitals. “Having a kind dog walking through the hospital uplifts the mood, changes people’s perspective, and research shows that it can decrease blood pressure, improve comfort, reduce stress.”

Advertisement

Niki Shultz is a volunteer for the hospital spiritual team and owner of the loveable pup.

“Word spreads like wildfire. So if he’s on the first floor, by the time we’re on the third floor, everyone knows he’s in the building,” explained Niki Shultz.

“Having Louie in the hospital lightens everyone’s mood. It brings so much positivity and happiness in the atmosphere,” said Stephanie Marsh, Registered Nurse at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.

“He knows who to go to and how to go to him, and he will lay their feet,” added Shultz.

Advertisement

Louie might not take home a paycheck, but when he makes his rounds, he brings home a healthy amount of treats.

“Every department is now like in the running for best treats. Since he’s walking so much, I don’t care how many treats he has, but the third floor is winning with Graham crackers and peanut butter,” said Shultz.

“Our team members are very busy, and our patients have a lot on their minds, and their visitors have a lot on their minds as they think about caring for their loved ones. So we’re just super happy and thankful and excited that we’re doing this,” added Brandsma.

Louie visits the hospital at least once a week.