Hook & Hunting: Local Bait and Tackle Shops Say Now is the Time to Get Boat Ready

When you think about Mother’s Day weekend, fishing may not be the first thing on your mind. But for those outdoorsy moms out there, local bait and tackle shops have exactly what you need.

The fishing season is picking up and it’s the perfect time to get out on the water and drop a bobber with a loved one.

Big Jon Sports in Interlochen says this is a great weekend to get boat ready.

“Good time to get everything set up, test everything. Especially if you’re a full salmon fisherman. Get everything now. Get everything set up. That way, you’re not having any headaches in the fall and or with low stock issues in the fall as well,” Dwy Drobena, the manager for Big Jon Sports Plant, said.

