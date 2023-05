All month long, we’re putting a spotlight on mental health awareness.

One group of workers whose mental health often gets overlooked is caregivers. They take care of our family members, often at the lowest points or the end of their lives.

Caregivers can spend just as much time worrying about our family members, and that can take a mental toll.

Jennifer Reeder from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America joins us to bring some awareness to the important work they do.