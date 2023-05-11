Democrats, Republicans Square Off as Budget Proposals Are Approved

Now the real negotiations begin.

The Michigan House and Senate have approved their budget proposals for the state next year. Governor Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her budget back in February.

Now that will be negotiated against the House and Senate plans to come to a final budget, with a self imposed deadline of June 30.

Advertisement

“They put out their budget and we have shown a contrast on what we’re looking at,” said Sen. Aric Nesbitt, a Republican from Porter Township.

It’s the one thing the legislature is constitutionally compelled to do, balance the state budget, no matter how, they have to figure it out.

“How do we provide a balanced, sustainable budget that actually pays down long-term debt, invests in roads and bridges, and also invests in our schools and educational institutions,” said Nesbitt.

Whitmer unveiled a record breaking $79 billion budget. The House and Senate responded with their own deals at a higher price point. With both chambers under Democrat control, the budgets are similar but the details vary.

Advertisement

“They are all in the same conversation,” said Sen. Darrin Camilleri, Democrat from Trenton. “We’ve just got to figure out the final details.”

For the first time in 40 years, the Republicans don’t have control of one of the three plans.

“I think they are learning how to be in the minority and they’re really struggling with it,” said Camilleri.

During the two days of voting in the Senate, Republicans put forth nearly 200 amendments. Not a single one was approved.

Advertisement

“A lot of them were very pragmatic and practical amendments that I think they could have agreed to,” said Nesbitt. “And they didn’t.”

But it starts a conversation. The amendments show the Republican priorities and now everyone knows where negotiations can start between chambers.

“One thing that stood out to me was the rural transportation money. We’ve heard that from rural school districts, all over Northern Michigan in particular,” said Camilleri. “I’m very interested in continuing the conversation because the House did include some of that money in their budget. I think there is some room there to grow.”

There’s one more variable.

Advertisement

“There has to be a reckoning on what the real numbers are,” said Nesbitt.

Next week, the State Revenue Estimating Conference will finalize the amount of money the state has to spend, which could drastically change plans.

“To have an understanding of how far out of whack some of these Democrat budgets are in terms of what the numbers really are that we’re looking for for the rest of this year and the next fiscal year,” said Nesbitt.

The Republicans so far have felt shut out but they still have a say if the Democrats want the budget done on time.

“For us to get this fully across the finish line, we do need their support for immediate effect,” said Camilleri. “And so we have extended the branch and are hopeful that they’ll eventually take it from us.”

A two thirds vote is needed for immediate effect and can be a major bargaining chip going forward.

“There is no way that they are going to shut down the government over an immediate effect vote,” said Camilleri. “If they do, then we’re going to be having a very different conversation.”