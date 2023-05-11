Asparagus Cart Wing Falls off Truck, Smashes Oncoming Vehicle

The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a vehicle suffered extensive damage after being hit by a falling asparagus cart.

Deputies said the accident happened Wednesday on Tyler Road near 104th Avenue when a westbound vehicle with a trailer crested a hill. As it did, the wing on the driver’s side of an asparagus cart on the trailer came loose and fell toward the center of the road, they said.

At the same time, an eastbound vehicle crested the hill, and the asparagus cart wing fell onto the vehicle, deputies said. The hood and windshield of the eastbound vehicle were badly damaged.

The asparagus cart was strapped with a single chain and had no safety features for the wings, deputies said.

Sheriff Craig Mast said there was only one bolt holding the cart wings, and the bolt broke, which caused the accident.

Fortunately no one was injured in the accident, Mast said. He reminds people that picking carts must be bolted and strapped with a ratchet strap of some sort.