‘Sturgeon for Tomorrow’ Offers Guided Black River Sturgeon Hatchery Tours

Black River is known for their lake sturgeon, and this weekend you have a chance to see how they preserve and protect these prehistoric fish.

Brenda Archambo, president of Sturgeon for Tomorrow, joins us on Good Day Northern Michigan to talk more about the work they do.

The guided sturgeon viewing and hatchery tour is Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tour and viewing is limited, so please register by emailing Brenda at brenda@sturgeonfortomorrow.org with your name, number of participants, city and phone number.