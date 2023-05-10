Relay For Life Returns to Northern Michigan

The American Cancer Society depends on local support so consider finding a Relay For Life in your area to participate in or help with organization. Attendees, volunteers, caregivers, survivors, and donations, are all critical to the success of Relay for Life.

Visit the 9&10 News Community page throughout the year for updates and new Relay For Life events coming to Northern Michigan. They offer numerous ways to engage in each community: including a Box Car Derby, Live auction, and Luminaries for TC. Check out the Grand Traverse Relay For Life event coming to Grand Traverse Mall June 10th & 11th: find a full schedule of events, participating sponsors, and answers to common questions about American Cancer Society, by visiting the Traverse City Event Details page HERE

According to the American Cancer Society, “Whether it’s helping cancer patients get the support they need or funding research for better treatments, when you give to Relay For Life you give hope to those who need it most.” Learn more about how donations are used, how to make a memorial donation or donation for your business, or many ways you can get involved, by visiting The American Cancer Society events page– just click the logo below.