New Battery-Powered Railcars Will Help Cut Emissions In Michigan

Four Michigan companies are getting $520,000 in total funding for mobility projects across the state, including a project in the Upper Peninsula.

One of the projects receiving a $200,000 grant from the Michigan Mobility Funding Platform is Intramotev in Cedarville.

The company builds electric railcars that can move without a locomotive engine. These short-haul freight cars will help Michigan move away from gas-powered trucks and diesel locomotives.

With MMFP’s grant, Intramotev will deploy three TugVolt battery-powered railcars at a mining site in the U.P. Intramotev says the new railway will carry one six-car train of ore per hour. It will be the first deployment of electric railcars without locomotives, and one of the largest implementations of industrial robots in the world.

Their plan is to retrofit three existing railcars with batteries, which will each pull three traditional railcars. It’s expected to eliminate up to 55,000 gallons of diesel consumption and 617 tons of CO2 emissions.